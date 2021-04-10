VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1,157.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.77 or 0.99899934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00103381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,579,060 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

