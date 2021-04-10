Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.42). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

