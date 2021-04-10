Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $453,412.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,181.98 or 0.03593682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00383243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.70 or 0.01094742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00473041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.45 or 0.00443776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00328567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208270 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,518,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

