Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 518,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,615. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

