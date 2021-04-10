VIBE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,551.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $46,551.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

