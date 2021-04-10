Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $29.04. 287,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

