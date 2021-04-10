VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $33.38.

