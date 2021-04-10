VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

CEY stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

