VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Tops $3.38 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. VIG has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $2,600.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.00 or 0.09411581 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001281 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,064,033 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

