Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $192,190. 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

