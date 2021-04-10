Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.