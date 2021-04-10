VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.