Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,156 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

