Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,141 Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Soliton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soliton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Soliton stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

