Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Energous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Energous stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

