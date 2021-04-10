Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.