Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.29 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

