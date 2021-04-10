Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.