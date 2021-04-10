Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

