Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,142. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.