Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,031 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

