Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock worth $14,275,925. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

