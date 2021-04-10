Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,497 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

KL stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

