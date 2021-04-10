Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

