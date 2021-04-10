Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 194.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $603,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

GWB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

