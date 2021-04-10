Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

