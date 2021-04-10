Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

