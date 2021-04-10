Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Xylem by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Xylem stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.