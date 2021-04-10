Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $230.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

