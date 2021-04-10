Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryanair by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

