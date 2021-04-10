Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 115.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 387,435 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 135.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 44.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 102,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

