Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

