Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after acquiring an additional 462,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Wabash National by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 132,731 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

