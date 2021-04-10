Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €26.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €20.88 ($24.56) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 1-year high of €21.16 ($24.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.29.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

