Wealthlocks Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,522.00 (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for $64.47 or 0.00106744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $19,522.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,142 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

