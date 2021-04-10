Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

