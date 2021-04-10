Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 11,305 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.02 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. Analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NESR. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

