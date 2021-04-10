Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,624 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iCAD were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.55 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

