Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $896,000 Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Invacare worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.