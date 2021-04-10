Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $914,000 Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.