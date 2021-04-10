Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $520.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

