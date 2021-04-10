Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

