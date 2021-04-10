Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

