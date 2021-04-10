Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

