Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report sales of $226.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $877.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $920.48 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 836,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

