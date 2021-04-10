Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47. 3,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 689,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

