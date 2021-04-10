Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $10.96 million and $67,724.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

