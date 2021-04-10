WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $31.49

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $29.88. WW International shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 8,354 shares traded.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

