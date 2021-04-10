Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.82. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 38,358 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

