xRhodium (XRC) Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00006057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $10,432.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036312 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020283 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

